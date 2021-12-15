Rusia and China Show Strong Tides To Face Security Challenges

After today's virtual dialogue, it was confirmed that Vladimir Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

During a virtual meeting held on Wednesday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping stressed that their countries' relations are an example of 21st-century cooperation.

They discussed pressing matters such as new alliances in the Asia-Pacific region. Putin declared his readiness to immediately begin negotiations with the West on security guarantees and to keep Beijing informed on the discussion.

After today's virtual dialogue, it was confirmed that Russian president will visit China in February 2022, when he will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games. This official visit will allow him to have his first face-to-face meeting with Xi since the pandemic began.

"Through this concrete action, you show support to China in hosting the Games," Xi said, adding that he looks forward to having in-depth discussions on major international and regional issues.

China and Russia Announce They're Teaming Up in Response to 'Aggressive' Biden Admin Rhetoric https://t.co/s5ZiJn9BRy — tom demetrion (@aristotle52) December 15, 2021

Putin and Xi Jinping also discussed economic issues such as the Russian grain supplies to China, the Siberia-2 gas pipeline project, the creation of an independent financial infrastructure for bilateral trade operations, and the integration initiatives stemming from "the One Belt, One Road" project.

In 2022, China will take over the presidency of the integration mechanism made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS). Putin agreed to provide support to Xi so that his nation can successfully carry out that task.

Besides creating stability in international affairs, bilateral cooperation benefits both China and Russia. On June 28, these two leaders announced the extension of the "Russia-China Treaty on Good Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation." Xi called this treaty a vivid example of building a new type of international relations.