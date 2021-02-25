Rowley Ask for Further Cooperation To Boost Caribbean Economies

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister stressed that the drastic drop in tourism has seriously harmed the Caribbean islands.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Keith Rowley, who is also Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister, called for promoting integration to boost the recovery of local economies.

The request was made during the opening statement at the 32nd Intersessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, which is being held virtually.

Rowley thanked Barbados and Dominica's governments for sharing their vaccines with other countries that had not been able to obtain this resource yet.

One of the main discussion topics was the regional strategy for post-pandemic recovery. Caribbean countries have been heavily affected by the sharp drop in tourism, which is their principal source of income.

#BREAKING - Belize receives its first set of AstraZeneca vaccines; these 1,000 doses arrived from Barbados today; Belize thanked Barbados for the donation; Belize was one of several CARICOM states to receive vaccine donations from Barbados & Dominica in recent weeks (BPO) pic.twitter.com/COj3lsKnPM — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) February 24, 2021

After highlighting the economic and environmental constraints of small island countries, Rowley advocated for special conditions for the payment of their vaccines.

He thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for the assistance provided so far but stressed that it is still insufficient. Therefore, more needs to be done to ensure a worldwide equitable distribution of vaccines.

"Allow me to express my sincerest appreciation to the government of India and the African Union for allowing us a pathway to access much-needed vaccines," said the CARICOM Chairman, who also thanked all countries that support the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX).