Roosevelt Skerrit Congratulates Bolivarian Revolution on 25th Anniversary

On Friday, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit sent his congratulations to the Venezuelan people and its President Nicolás Maduro in the framework of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Bolivarian Revolution.

"I wish on behalf of the government and people of Dominica to extend congratulations to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the 25th anniversary of the Revolution," Skerrit said through a video posted on the X network by the Venezuelan Embassy in Dominica.

The Prime Minister highlighted the opportunity to pay tribute to Commander Hugo Chávez, "who was the father of the Revolution." Skerrit acknowledged the legacy left by Chávez that not only made an impact on the Venezuelan people but throughout the world.

"I express my solidarity and send my congratulations to the government of President Nicolás Maduro, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela and the Venezuelan people," added the prime minister, noting that the ideas and vision of the Commander Hugo Chavez remain steadfast in Venezuela.

As part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Bolivarian Revolution the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit sends a message of congratulations to the Bolivarian Republic and its President

He also recognized the role of the brave revolutionary President Maduro in defending and representing the true vision of the Bolivarian Revolution and the legacy of Hugo Chavez.

"Long live the Bolivarian Revolution, long live President Nicolás Maduro and the good people of Venezuela," concluded the Prime Minister of Dominica, wishing peace, love and happiness for the brotherly Venezuelan people.