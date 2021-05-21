Roma Summit Discusses Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

The summit would build on the “Coronavirus Global Response”, a pledging marathon that raised US$19.5 billion in donations in 2020.

On Friday, world leaders and representatives of international organizations take part in a summit aimed at coordinating efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by the European Commission, this summit will close with an official declaration, formalizing the participants' commitments and providing recommendations for global health policy.

"The pandemic has underlined the extraordinary relevance of international cooperation for the current times and for the future," Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said and thanked health experts and scientific researchers for their contributions.

The Roma Summit includes the EU nations and countries such as China, the United States, India, Britain, Argentina, Russia, Japan, and Singapore.

Only if we end the pandemic everywhere can we end the pandemic anywhere.



That's why the vaccination campaign that matters is the global one: according to our data, 25 million people are now receiving a vaccine every day.



Fifteen international and regional organizations are also represented. Among them are the United Nations, the African Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The summit would build on the “Coronavirus Global Response”, a pledging marathon that raised US$19.5 billion in donations in 2020 to support worldwide access to COVID-19 treatments, tests, and vaccines.

It would also address the existing state and possible flaws of current multilateral institutions and frameworks dealing with global health issues.