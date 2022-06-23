    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > United Kingdom

Rising Inflation in the UK Raises Alert

  • As UK inflation reaches 9.1%, prices are rising at their fastest rate in 40 years.

    As UK inflation reaches 9.1%, prices are rising at their fastest rate in 40 years. | Photo: Twitter @5yndD

Published 23 June 2022 (10 hours 53 minutes ago)
Opinion

According to the Bank of England, inflation is expected to remain above nine percent in the coming months, before peaking above 11 percent in October, when regulated household energy bills will rise.


 


The Office for National Statistics (ONS) of the United Kingdom recorded on Wednesday a 9.1 percent increase in the consumer price index during May, the highest in the last 12 months.

RELATED:

Thousands Protest in UK, Ireland Over Rising Cost of Living

In this regard, the agency said that the costs of food and non-alcoholic products increased by 8.7 percent in annual terms in May, the highest figure since March 2009, being also the trigger for year-on-year inflation last month.

It further added that the largest upward contributions to the annual inflation rate of the consumer price index came from housing and household services with 2.79 percent, distributed mainly in electricity, gas and other fuels.

"The significant rise in food prices and record gasoline prices were nonetheless held back somewhat in May by a smaller increase in clothing prices and a reduction in computer game prices," said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

Also contributing to the low inflation that offset the change in rates were recreation and culture, with 0.10 percent, and clothing and footwear, with 0.08 percent.

According to the Bank of England, inflation is expected to remain above nine percent in the coming months, before peaking above 11 percent in October, when regulated household energy bills will rise.

Tags

United Kingdom Inflation ONS Cost of Living Protests Bank of England

by teleSUR/capc
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.