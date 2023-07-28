Riot in Brazilian Prison Leaves at Least Five Inmates Dead

"...the government of Acre confirmed the death toll after retaking control of the prison..."

At least five inmates died in a riot that lasted almost 24 hours in a maximum-security prison in the Brazilian state of Acre, in the north of the South American country.

On Thursday, the government of Acre confirmed the death toll after retaking control of the prison in the city of Rio Branco, capital of the northern Brazilian state.

On Wednesday, Acre authorities reported that two inmates and a policeman were injured in the riot.

SEGURANÇA PÚBLICA - Governo do Estado confirma pacificação do Presídio Antônio Amaro Alves.



Saiba mais: https://t.co/mhnAn5JWJs



Foto: Dhárcules Pinheiro/Sejusp pic.twitter.com/JAAoVWTr6k — Governo do Acre (@governo_acre) July 27, 2023

State Government confirms pacification of the Antônio Amaro Alves Prison.

The incident started after at least 13 detainees tried to escape from the Antonio Amaro prison, but the guards who were guarding the place prevented the escape.

The local government said that after regaining control and putting an end to the riot, police forces recovered 15 firearms.

Nota de esclarecimento sobre negociação no Presídio Antônio Amaro nesta quinta-feira, 27. pic.twitter.com/IY9nDmpAMb — Governo do Acre (@governo_acre) July 27, 2023

Note of clarification on negotiations at the Antônio Amaro Prison this Thursday, 27.

"All circumstances will be duly investigated, and we will endeavor to correct the failures that occurred" in the prison, said the Secretary of Justice and Public Security of Acre.

The local government set up a crisis committee to try to control the situation, with the collaboration of authorities in Brasília.