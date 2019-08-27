'Return to the Homeland' Plan Continues to Support Venezuelans

At least 85 persons will return to Venezuela at a time when Ecuador has begun to demand visas to enter its territory.

At least 85 Venezuelans who had migrated to Ecuador will return to their country on Tuesday through the "Return to the Homeland" (Vuelta a la Patria), a plan promoted by the administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuelans will arrive in the Bolivarian country on a flight specially chartered for transporting those who made a voluntary request to return to their homeland.

To date, 3,242 Venezuelans have been repatriated from Ecuador after the nationals were victims of misleading offers and xenophobia.

This return trip occurs at a time when Ecuador began to demand visas to enter its territory. With the implementation of this new policy, this Andean country joined Peru, Chile and some Central American countries which have imposed restrictions on Venezuelans to enter their countries.

The flight number 36 will leave Ecuador today under the Return to Homeland Plan, a prompt action implemented by the Venezuelan Government to aid Venezuelan people who suffered xenophobia, sexual and labour exploitation

Since its creation in 2018, the Vuelta a la Patria Plan has provided aerial and terrestrial transport to its beneficiaries, which allowed 15,466 Venezuelans to come back home.

According to the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry data, 7,285 persons have arrived from Brazil, 3,191 from Peru, 764 from Colombia, 276 from the Dominican Republic, 434 from Argentina, 272 from Chile and 2 from Panama and Uruguay.

The Plan covers several phases, including registration, transfer to Venezuela and insertion of the nationals in social programs, which are articulated to Venezuela's economic development policies.

Up to August 27, the Bolivarian plan has facilitated the air transport of returning Venezuelans through 82 flights, 33 of which took off from Peru, 36 from Ecuador, 4 from Argentina, 3 from Colombia, 3 from the Dominican Republic and 3 from Chile.

So far, in turn, 50,766 people have registered for repatriation, most of which are adults (67 percent), children (14 percent) and teenagers (13 percent)