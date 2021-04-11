Restaurant, Band: Peru's Candidates Go Wild on TV

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing measures, such initiatives to comply with tradition seem at their best extravagant. Yet, if any of them thought of holding back, indeed it was not Avanza País candidate Hernando de Soto who met with his supporters at a restaurant in the capital Lima.

Peru's 18 presidential candidates had a televised breakfast with their relatives on Sunday to kick off election day. This, amid despair outside of polling stations due to opening delays.

The candidates moved to several parts of the country for the morning event, which is a tradition in Peru. Some of them, such as Verónika Mendoza from Together for Peru, received several reporters at this house despite social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

#AlertaElectoral #Elecciones2021

Según el último reporte del JNE, en Arequipa se han instalado el 97% de las mesas de sufragio, en Moquegua el 98%, y en Piura el 89%. pic.twitter.com/ooLGczufEh — JNE Perú (@JNE_Peru) April 11, 2021

"According to the latest JNE report, 97% of polling stations have been installed in Arequipa, 98% in Moquegua, and 89% in Piura."

On the other hand, a candidate from Free Peru, Pedro Castillo, brought a band to celebrate election day at his house in the Cajamarca region. The candidate said this was a "very reflective day for the country" before praying and having a meal.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing measures, such initiatives to comply with tradition seem at their best extravagant. Yet, if any of them thought of holding back, indeed it was not Avanza País candidate Hernando de Soto who met with his supporters at a restaurant in the capital Lima.

Likewise, the Popular Strength candidate Keiko Fujimori had breakfast with her followers at a local party. It is the third time the daughter of dictator Alberto Fujimori aims at Peru's presidency.

