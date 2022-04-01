Researchers Unveil Complete Human Genome for First Time

Scientists have published the first complete, gapless sequence of a human genome, two decades after the Human Genome Project produced the first draft human genome sequence. The findings were published Thursday in six papers in the Science journal.

Having a complete, gap-free sequence of the roughly 3 billion letters in human DNA is critical for understanding the full spectrum of human genomic variation, and for understanding the genetic contributions to certain diseases.

The work was done by the research team from the Telomere to Telomere (T2T) consortium, an open, community-based effort to generate the first complete assembly of a human genome. The team was led by researchers at the U.S. National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), University of California, Santa Cruz, and University of Washington, Seattle.

"Having this complete information will allow us to better understand how we form as an individual organism and how we vary not just between other humans but other species," said Evan Eichler, the research leader and also a professor of Genome Sciences at the University of Washington.

In 2003, the Human Genome Project made history when it sequenced 92 percent of the human genome. But scientists have struggled to decipher the remaining 8 percent of the genome for nearly two decades because of its complexities. That last 8 percent includes numerous genes and repetitive DNA and is comparable in size to an entire chromosome.

A special section in this week's issue of Science presents research by the Telomere-to-Telomere (#T2T) Consortium, which has completed a challenging 8% of the human genome left unresolved by the initial Human Genome Project.



The new research used a human cell line with only one copy of chromosome for sequencing, instead of using standard human cells, which carry two copies of each chromosome, a maternal copy and a paternal copy. The researchers noted that most of the newly added DNA sequences were near the repetitive telomeres.

The now-complete human genome sequence will be particularly valuable for studies that aim to establish comprehensive views of human genomic variation, or how people's DNA differs.

"Generating a truly complete human genome sequence represents an incredible scientific achievement, providing the first comprehensive view of our DNA blueprint. This foundational information will strengthen the many ongoing efforts to understand all the functional nuances of the human genome, which in turn will empower genetic studies of human disease," the NHGRI Director Eric Green said.

According to T2T consortium co-chair Adam Phillippy, whose research group at the NHGRI led the finishing effort, sequencing a person's entire genome should get less expensive and more straightforward in the coming years.

"In the future, when someone has their genome sequenced, we will be able to identify all of the variants in their DNA and use that information to better guide their healthcare. Truly finishing the human genome sequence was like putting on a new pair of glasses. Now that we can clearly see everything, we are one step closer to understanding what it all means," he said.