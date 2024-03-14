    • Live
News > World

Rescue Forces Save Survivors From Shipwrecks in the Mediterranean

    Photo: X/ @SOSMedIntl

Published 14 March 2024
Opinion

According to SOS Mediterranee, of the 25 survivors, all were men and 12 were minors, two, even children.

On Wednesday, Italian vessels rescued 25 people aboard a damaged boat from Libya. Two of the crew were unconscious and the others found themselves in a state of dehydration and severe burns.

The boat left with 75 people on board, including women and young children. Zarparon from Zawiya, Libya.

According to SOS Mediterranee, of the 25 survivors, all were men and 12 were minors, two, even children. Those rescued were from Senegal, Gambia and Mali.

The castaways due to the severe level of trauma they presented, could not tell a clear version of the events occurred during the trip, however, everything seems to indicate that the boat suffered damage to the engine and was adrift.

SOS Mediteranee claimed that several rescued people reported that a week earlier an inflatable boat had sailed with them some 60 people from Libya, who died during the trip.

According to a report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) of the United Nations 227 people have died along the dangerous route of the central Mediterranean this year until March 11, not counting the disappeared.

africanews
by teleSUR/ CC
