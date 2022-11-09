Republicans Regain Control of the US House of Representatives

While it is possible that the Democrats will lose both chambers, the Republicans did not sweep the elections as most surveys expected.

On Tuesday, the results of the mid-term elections in the United States were closer than expected and still have several unknowns.

According to projections by the major U.S. media, the Republicans have secured 197 seats in the House of Representatives and the Democrats have reached 167. Both parties, however, are still far from the 218 seats needed to secure a majority.

In the Upper House, the situation is similar. Democrats and Republicans appear tied with 48 seats for each party, but there are still four contests to decide, all of them in "swing" states, which can opt for both the conservative and progressive sides. As of early Wednesday morning, the winner was still unknown in Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

One of the few certainties of the night was that the conservatives did not sweep wide margins in the electoral contests in the various states.

One of the good news for the Democratic Party was that it took the governorships of Massachusetts and Maryland from the Republican Party. Although both states are progressive leaning, they have been governed by Republicans for the past several years.

The Republicans saw how several of the candidates who had been promoted with great vigor by former President Donald Trump lost the elections. So far, the results show that Trump came out of the midterm elections damaged at a time when everything indicates he is preparing his presidential candidacy for 2024.

