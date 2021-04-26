Republican State Sen. Reinbold Banned From Alaska Airlines

Lora Reinbold has criticized this U.S. airline for its policy of mandatory use of face masks.

Alaska Airlines on Monday banned Republican State Sen. Lora Reinbold from its planes for her "continued refusal" to wear a facemask during flights.

"We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy," Alaska Airlines stated.

Company spokesman Tim Thompson said the ban is effective "immediately." However, Reinbold said she had not been notified of the suspension and expects to fly with the airline in the near future.

Last week, Reinbold was recorded arguing with the airline's staff about its face mask policies. The incident happened at Juneau City International Airport in Alaska.

"I was reasonable with all Alaska Airlines employees," the Republican senator said in statements to local media.

Reinbold has previously been an outspoken opponent of COVID-19 pandemic mitigation measures. She has also criticized Alaska Airlines, which enacted these standards on its aircraft before the U.S. government determined that facemasks were mandatory for all airlines and passengers.

"Last year, she referred to Alaska Airlines staff as 'mask bullies' after being asked by flight attendants to wear a mask aboard a flight," local outlet 9News recalled.