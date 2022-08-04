Reports Show That US Police Have Killed Over 700 People by 2022

Over the past seven months, police in the United States have killed more than 700 people, according to reports.

In this context, the Independent newspaper quoted the founder of the research database as saying on Wednesday that another 440 people are estimated to lose their lives at the hands of the country's police before the end of the year.

According to the newspaper, only one in three police killings is caused by an alleged violent crime, while two-thirds are committed for alleged non-violent crimes. In addition, a considerable number of the victims have been shot by U.S. officers while trying to flee from the police.

The data collected since 2013 show that African-descent people have a three times higher risk of being killed by police than white people.

The figures have come to light while fatal police shootings and other forms of violence against ethnic minorities in the U.S. have sparked massive demonstrations and harsh criticism from various civil rights organizations worldwide.