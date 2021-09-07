Report: US Strikes Killed at Least 22,000 Civilians in 20 Years

The so-called U.S. “preemptive war” against global terrorism has left at least 22,000 civilians dead around the world, a report reveals.



A new research published Monday by the independent non-governmental organization (NGO) Airwars, reveals that at least 22,679 and potentially as many as 48,308 civilians lost their lives as a result of U.S. strikes carried out over the past two decades. These deaths came as a result of the so-called “preemptive war on terror” launched in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The report notes that its figures take into account the seven most aggressive U.S. military campaigns, namely: the occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq by Washington-led forces, its bombing campaign allegedly against the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq, Syria, and Libya. It also includes targeted air and drone strikes against extremist gangs in Somalia, Yemen, Pakistan and Libya.

The deadliest period, it adds, was 2003, with at least 5,529 civilians killed by Washington's war efforts and almost all during the ground invasion of Iraq. The UK-based NGO, referring to the maximum estimates of civilian harm, indicated that 2017 was, in fact, the worst year in terms of civilian casualties, with as many as 19 623 people losing their lives.

New research from Airwars finds that at least 22,679 civilians - and as many as 48,308 - have likely been directly killed by US strikes in the ‘Forever Wars.’ pic.twitter.com/6UciakY6oI — Airwars (@airwars) September 6, 2021

In this regard, the research specifies that some 97% of the deaths caused by attacks on civilians occurred in interventions carried out in Iraq between the years 2003 and 2009 and in Afghanistan during the period from 2001 to 2021. It further notes that this percentage includes the bombing campaign against Daesh on Iraqi and Syrian territory between 2014 and 2021.

During the 20 years of its so-called war on terror, Washington has carried out a minimum of 91 340 airstrikes, the document stressed, citing military data from U.S. officials.

The faces of just a few of the thousands of civilian victims of US airstrikes since 2001https://t.co/do0Ju77bE9 pic.twitter.com/p1LSXgazfi — Airwars (@airwars) September 6, 2021

However, Airwars charges that neither the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) nor the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) has published any such data. (The Pentagon) have not published full counts of civilian casualties recognized by their own intelligence agencies.

For years, the U.S. has been carrying out a campaign of air strikes as part of its alleged fight against terrorism in various parts of the world. However, critics charge that Washington secretly supports terrorists to justify its occupying presence in other countries.