News > Spain

Report: Madrid's Elections Could Become a Watershed Moment

  • An operator organizes part of the material destined for the regional elections on May 4, stored this Tuesday in a logistics center in Alcalá de Henares

Published 3 May 2021
Opinion

Lies, fake news, insults, the demeaning of opponents have led some candidates, especially those from the left, to leave electoral debates due to the impossibility of dialogue with right and extreme right candidates

A report for teleSUR from Esther Rebollo, assistant director of Público, a Spanish Online Newspaper, explains in detail the dynamics behind the hard battle ahead for progressive forces as they try to wrestle control of Madrid from a 26-year-old right-wing administration.

by teleSUR/MS
