Report: Madrid's Elections Could Become a Watershed Moment

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
Lies, fake news, insults, the demeaning of opponents have led some candidates, especially those from the left, to leave electoral debates due to the impossibility of dialogue with right and extreme right candidates
A report for teleSUR from Esther Rebollo, assistant director of Público, a Spanish Online Newspaper, explains in detail the dynamics behind the hard battle ahead for progressive forces as they try to wrestle control of Madrid from a 26-year-old right-wing administration.