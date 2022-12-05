Report Examines Contemporary Chinese Outlook on Human Rights

The report notes that these novel ideas, measures and practices, on the respect and protection of human rights, may offer inspiration developing countries and the rest of the world.

On Monday, a joint report examining contemporary Chinese outlook on human rights was published by the China Foundation for Human Rights Development and the New China Research under Xinhua News Agency.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the joint report, titled "For a Life of Contentment: The Rationale for China's Human Rights Development", describes China's outlook on human rights as being continuously enriched and improved in practice, with its own cognitive perspective and ideological connotation based on the actual conditions of the country.

The report continues to say that the contemporary Chinese outlook on human rights is one that specifies "a life of contentment" as the main goal, and also one that is people-centered, with development as its main driving force.

Andy Vermaut shares:Think tanks release report on China's outlook on human rights: BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A report examining contemporary Chinese outlook on human rights was released on Monday.



Jointly released by the China Foundation… https://t.co/fLMuPgSqdV Thank you. pic.twitter.com/OlbFQfPsOu — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) December 5, 2022

The report emphazises that China has taken concrete steps towards human rights protection. These steps are manifested in the raising of the living standards of its population by lifting some 770 million rural Chinese out of poverty, increased its per capita disposable income by more than 180 times, and raised its average life expectancy to 78.2 years from less than 35 years before 1949, when the People's Republic of China was founded, according to the report.

In this sense China is committed to providing a "happy and dignified life for some one-fifth of the world's population."

The report also noted that these novel ideas, measures and practices on the respect and protection of human rights may offer inspiration developing countries and the rest of the world.

Finally, the report attributed China's success in the promotion of human rights protection to the determined leadership of the Communist Party of China, leadership that is development-oriented, down-to-earth, open-mindedness and legal guidance.