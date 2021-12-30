Rep. MTG Proposes “National Divorce” of Blue and Red States

Republican Representative Marjorie Tylor-Greene proposed a "National Divorce" of Blue and Red parties, suggesting the separation of the states by political affiliation.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Republican Representative in the U.S., called for the separation of the Red and Blues parties via Twitter, calling it a "National Divorce." The states that support the Republican Party are considered Red. The ones who vote for the Democratic Party are called Blue; Tylor-Greene proposes the separation by political affiliation.

Answering a tweet posted by a man moving from Miami from San Francisco Bay, who expressed his concern about politics in Florida, she posted that all was possible with a National Divorce.

Greene said that "after Democrat voters and big donors ruined a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling-off period."

Speaking of the Biden administration, she argued that his policies had "ruined so many people's lives and destroyed our country so badly that 43% of Americans want a #NationalDivorce and want to split btw Republican and Democrat states."

AZ Congressman Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'Traitor' for Suggesting 'National Divorce' https://t.co/CsVZsKjrOA if she and her followers want to leave, dont think the union would stop them this time. — nam (@nabmcd) December 31, 2021

"With nearly $30 Trillion in debt & more on the way, a serious border invasion, repulsive moral decline, uncontrollable inflation, & Democratic Communism, I too might agree," Taylor-Greene posted on her Twitter account.

Latter to her answer on Thursday, the Republican Representative had an immediate response, on the one she reacted, saying that the national divorce didn't mean "civil war" but "a wake-up call to the one offending the other that they've had enough."

"I don't want a National Divorce, but I not [sic] will tolerate is Democratic Communism. Leave your blue votes in your blue states. If you move to a red state, learn from your blue state experience that your Democrat ways failed. Then we welcome you," she stressed.