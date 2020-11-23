Regional Leaders Wish Nicolas Maduro A Happy 58th Birthday

This November 23rd, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, celebrates 58 years of age, a man who grows with his people year after year and remains firmly in resistance.
Since midnight, there have been multiple demonstrations of affection and best wishes expressed through social networks by political and social leaders and the people in general.
Maduro was born in the city of Caracas on November 23, 1962. During his adolescence he was a member of the Socialist League and at a very young age, he began to work as a Metrobus driver in the Caracas Metro transport company. Soon after, he founded the Union of Workers of this institution (Sitrameca).
After the civil-military rebellion of February 4, 1992, following the historic "For Now" of Commander Hugo Chávez, Maduro joined the Movimiento Bolivariano Revolucionario 200 (MBR-200).
"Happy birthday, dear soul brother and fellow fighter Nicolas Maduro. Those of us fighting for the liberation of the peoples know of your great solidarity and revolutionary will, together with your people, who have won every battle imposed by the Empire. Long life."
President Maduro belonged to the national leadership of the MBR-200 from 1994-1997 and was the founder and national coordinator of the Bolivarian Workers' Force (FBT). He was a deputy to the Congress of the Republic of Venezuela from January 23, 1999 until December 15, 1999, becoming a Constituent between August of that same year and January 2000.
"Today I congratulate politician, diplomat and President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on his birthday Nicolas Maduro Happy Birthday to you!"
After Commander Chávez fell into a delicate state of health on December 8, 2012, he entrusted the Venezuelan people to elect Nicolás Maduro as President of the Republic, for which reason on Sunday, April 14, the National Electoral Council (CNE) called for presidential elections.
In these elections, Maduro was elected as a socialist candidate, obtaining 50.75 percent of the votes and takeing office as the first workers' president on April 19, 2013—the day in which he swore by Chávez and the Venezuelan people to continue the legacy and fight for the peace and sovereignty of the country.
"Message from Commander Daniel Ortega, President. of Nicaragua and Comrade Rosario Murillo, VP, on behalf of the Nicaraguans to the brother, partner and comrade Nicolas Maduro on the occasion of his 58th birthday."
A man of dialogue, faith and ideas, Maduro is an unbending man who during his second presidential term has made more than 600 calls for dialogue and peace to sectors of the Venezuelan opposition, in spite of the boycott by the most radical sector, influenced by the U.S. government.
For his birthday this year, the head of state assured that the greatest gift he can receive, after the deep love of his people, is that they go out and vote this upcoming December 6.
"May God, Bolívar, Chávez and the flame of the Homeland give health, wisdom and even more strength to our fellow President Nicolas Maduro. May he receive from his people in permanent resistance all the energy and good vibes. Congratulations! Together, we will win!