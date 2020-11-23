Regional Leaders Wish Nicolas Maduro A Happy 58th Birthday

This November 23rd, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, celebrates 58 years of age, a man who grows with his people year after year and remains firmly in resistance.

Since midnight, there have been multiple demonstrations of affection and best wishes expressed through social networks by political and social leaders and the people in general.

Maduro was born in the city of Caracas on November 23, 1962. During his adolescence he was a member of the Socialist League and at a very young age, he began to work as a Metrobus driver in the Caracas Metro transport company. Soon after, he founded the Union of Workers of this institution (Sitrameca).

After the civil-military rebellion of February 4, 1992, following the historic "For Now" of Commander Hugo Chávez, Maduro joined the Movimiento Bolivariano Revolucionario 200 (MBR-200).

Feliz cumpleaños, querido hermano del alma y compañero de lucha @NicolasMaduro. Quienes luchamos por la liberación de los pueblos sabemos de tu gran solidaridad y de tu voluntad revolucionaria, junto a tu pueblo, que ha ido ganando cada batalla impuesta por el imperio. Larga vida pic.twitter.com/aGsNZfuOcA — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 23, 2020

"Happy birthday, dear soul brother and fellow fighter Nicolas Maduro. Those of us fighting for the liberation of the peoples know of your great solidarity and revolutionary will, together with your people, who have won every battle imposed by the Empire. Long life."

President Maduro belonged to the national leadership of the MBR-200 from 1994-1997 and was the founder and national coordinator of the Bolivarian Workers' Force (FBT). He was a deputy to the Congress of the Republic of Venezuela from January 23, 1999 until December 15, 1999, becoming a Constituent between August of that same year and January 2000.