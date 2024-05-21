Red Wave 7 Military Exercise Concludes Successfully

The “Red Wave 7” exercise aims to enhance the maritime security of the countries bordering the Red Sea and protect territorial waters.

The Western Fleet in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concluded the mixed naval exercise maneuvers of the countries bordering the Red Sea, “Red Wave 7,” with the participation of the armed forces, represented by the naval, land, and air forces, the units of the border guards, and forces from Jordan, Egypt, Djibouti, and Yemen.

The “Red Wave 7” exercise aims to enhance the maritime security of the countries bordering the Red Sea and protect territorial waters by applying hypotheses that simulate different combat environments.

Sudan last participated in the mixed naval exercise “Red Wave 5” at the end of May 2022, under the command of the Saudi Western Fleet, with the participation of the countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, namely “Sudan, Jordan, Egypt, Djibouti, Yemen and observers from Somalia,” in addition to the participation of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, the Royal Saudi Air Force, and naval units from the Saudi Border Guard.

Sudan, which is currently witnessing a fierce war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), was not invited.

The economy has also been at the center of Saudi Arabia’s international relations regarding the Red Sea region, complementing Saudi investments on the kingdom’s western cost. – Eleonora Ardemagni https://t.co/eJWYpulL7P — AGSIW (@GulfStatesInst) May 21, 2024

In the current exercise, “Red Wave 7,” which concluded its activities last Sunday, the participating forces carried out many combat exercises, such as surface and air warfare, electronic warfare, confronting attacks by speedboats, protecting maritime shipping lines, and combating smuggling, terrorism, piracy, and illegal immigration.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense said in a statement, “The branches of the Saudi Armed Forces, represented by the naval, land, and air forces, units of the border guards, and forces from Jordan, Egypt, Djibouti, and Yemen, carried out hypotheses and exercises simulating different combat environments, such as surface, air, and electronic warfare, and training on sea landing and coastal defense.”

The “Saqr Al Bahr” aircraft of the Saudi Navy participated for the first time in the “Red Wave 7” exercise, alongside ships of His Majesty the King, Air Force fighters, and ground forces aviation.

Sudan previously participated in a joint exercise with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in March 2021, known as “Al-Falak 4” at the King Faisal Naval Base - the Saudi-Sudanese naval exercise (Al-Falak 4).

At that time, the Commander of the participating Sudanese naval forces, Rear Admiral Alaa El-Din Abdullah, explained that the exercise was a good opportunity to exchange experiences and train on joint work.