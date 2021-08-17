Red Cross to Identify More Remains in the Malvinas Islands

The families of the Argentine ex-combatants will know the results of the forensic investigation by early November.

On Monday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and six forensics began the second phase of the Humanitarian Project Plan (HPP), which seeks to identify the remains of Argentine ex-combatants killed in the 1982 Malvinas Islands war.

In the HPP second phase, the expert team will exhume several human remains located within one grave known as C.1.10 at Darwin cemetery in the Malvinas Islands. They will also assess Teal Inlet, an area where a military hospital operated, to investigate whether it graves remains of Argentine soldiers.

"The main aim of our work is to allow the families of the deceased combatants to grieve with dignity," this HPP manager Laurent Corbaz said, adding that "they have had to endure so many years of uncertainty, so we will do whatever we can to provide them with answers," he explained.

The human remains will be exhumed and carefully sampled in a temporary laboratory built on-site and managed by the ICRC. In late August, the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) will receive the samples at their laboratory in Cordoba city, where the genetic profiles provided by relatives will be crossed.

"By the end of October, early November, we will inform the families of the results of the investigation," Corbaz assured. In 2017, the HPP first phase led to the exhumation of the remains of 122 Argentine soldiers at Darwin cemetery. One hundred fifteen soldiers were identified thanks to the DNA sample testing with the families.

This project was the first of this type to have a specific joint mandate from Argentina and the UK, whose war for the sovereignty of the Malvinas islands ended with 649 Argentinian, 255 British, and three islanders dead.

Given that the identification of the B.4.16 mass grave is still pending, the forensic team is likely to develop another research project in 2022. “Everything will depend on the families, whose consent is necessary to identify the remains.”