Recovery Work Continues in Las Tejerias: VP Delcy Rodriguez

On Wednesday, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez remains in Las Tejerias personally supervising the recovery work after the landslide that affected this town on Oct. 8.

Following the directives issued by President Nicolas Maduro, national and subnational authorities and their teams continue searching for disappeared persons, removing debris, and reestablishing the provision of basic services.

In the last 24 hours, they managed to restore the distribution of electricity to 95 percent and remove debris and sediment from Las Tejerias' main street.

"Roads are being cleared. We have brought drinking water to distant affected areas. Telephone lines are recovering," Rodriguez said, adding that most of the population will be able to fully access drinking water in about three days as technical teams are working in the four most important wells in the area.

Some 800 dwellings were affected by the rains and the landslide. In immediate response to this situation, the Venezuelan government built two shelters to care for some 600 people and will undertake the construction of houses for the affected families.

#EnVideo || ¡Un abrazo esperanzador para Las Tejerías!



El Jefe de Estado @NicolasMaduro se trasladó al sector Las Tejerías, Edo. Aragua, para dirigir labores de rescate y atender a familias afectadas en la comunidad, fuertemente golpeada por las lluvias el pasado fin de semana. pic.twitter.com/Wol4DAW2Vl — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) October 12, 2022

The tweet reads, "A hopeful hug for Las Tejerias! The Head of State Nicolas Maduro traveled to the Las Tejerias sector, in the state of Aragua, to lead rescue efforts and care for affected families in a community heavily hit by last weekend's rains.

"We already have decent and supportive shelters prepared to house those who lost their homes. Rest assured that we will finish the construction of apartments and houses sooner rather than later," Maduro said.

He also announced that Gen. Juan Sulbaran will be the highest political, civil and military officer in the area of the tragedy, where the Presidential Command Post has been installed.

For his part, the Public Works Minister Nestor Reverol confirmed that most of the avenues and streets of Las Tejerias will be fully enabled in a maximum of four days.

