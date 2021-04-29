Rebels Attack Two Military Bases in Myanmar

Local outlets claim that the explosions would have killed security personnel in Magway. This, however, has not yet been officially confirmed.

On Thursday morning, unidentified armed groups resisting Myanmar's dictatorship attacked Air Force bases in Meiktila and Magway with rockets.

Besides reporting damage to several buildings, local outlets claim that the explosions would have killed security personnel in Magway. This, however, has not yet been officially confirmed.

“Authorities will likely erect security checks near government buildings and military installations in the affected cities. Roadblocks are possible,” Crisis 24 reported.

“Security personnel could increase patrols and conduct raids to look for potential perpetrators in the coming days; clashes near security operations cannot be ruled out,” it added.

At night, under rain, in the sun, protests against military rule continue in Myanmar #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/qCRczpQSZy — Matthew Tostevin (@TostevinM) April 29, 2021

After the rebel attack, the dictatorship's forces were deployed in the areas surrounding the military bases to search for possible perpetrators. While interrogating residents, the military fired on two civilians, one of whom was seriously wounded.

The incident at the air force bases comes just days after the Burmese army bombed civilians in Kayin state. This State terrorist act has forced at least 6,000 people to head towards the Thai border in search of refuge.

Karen Women's Organization Director Naw K'Nyaw Paw explained that the Burmese air force is bombing jungle areas controlled by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), where thousands of civilians are hiding.