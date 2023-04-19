Re-elected President Of The Republic Of Cuba: Miguel Díaz-Canel

97.66 percent of the total number of deputies supported Díaz-Canel's reelection for another five-year term.

On Wednesday, the deputies of the newly constituted National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature re-elected Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez as President of the Republic of Cuba.

The president of the National Electoral Council, Alina Balseiro, said that 97.66 percent of the total number of deputies (462) voted for Díaz-Canel's reelection, so he received the support of the absolute majority.

Salvador Antonio Valdés Mesa was ratified as Vice President of the Republic by 93.4 percent of the total number of deputies of the National Assembly.

At the proposal of the re-elected President, the deputies approved by absolute majority to ratify Deputy Manuel Marrero Cruz as Prime Minister. Díaz-Canel recognized that Marrero "has developed a style of work marked by interaction with the people and direct attention to the attention of social policies, including work in the neighborhoods."



This is Díaz-Canel's second term as president, a position he will hold for the next five years . The re-elected president was elected by the National Assembly for his first term in 2018.

Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, an electronic engineer and Master in Business Administration, has been a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) since 2003. He was Minister of Higher Education, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and First Vice President of the Council of State, before being elected President.

According to the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, proclaimed in 2019, the President can hold office for up to two consecutive terms, after which he cannot hold office again.