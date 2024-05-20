Ramstein Group to Reinforce Ukraine's Air Defense

This group consists of the European Union and 56 countries, including 32 NATO member states.

On Monday, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known as the Ramstein group, started its 22nd meeting virtually.

"Air defense will be a prominent topic on our agenda today, and I will urge all our allies to reassess their aid to ensure Ukraine meets its defense capabilities and urgent needs," U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at the beginning of the meeting.

At the last meeting held a month ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested support for the "air shield" that Ukraine hopes to build over most of its territory for protection.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense indicated that it is vital to continue sending aid to Ukraine to prevent the advance of Russian forces in the coming weeks.

"We will continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs. The United States remains determined to do our part," said Austin.

After the approval of new aid for Ukraine in Congress, President Joe Biden announced a package worth US$400 million to help Ukraine defend Kharkiv and other fronts.

On Sunday, the General Staff in Kyiv acknowledged that Russian military forces continue to contest territory on the fronts of Vovchansk and Liptsi.