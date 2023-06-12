Raisi Lands in Caracas to Meet With Venezuelan President Maduro

Venezuela and Iran share points of agreement on international issues such as their support for Palestine, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

On Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and First Lady Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda landed at the Simon Bolivar International Airport, where they were received by Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil.

His visit is part of a Latin American tour that covers Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. "The main focus of the Persian leader's tour is to strengthen political ties with those countries," outlet HispanTV said.

With these nations, Iran shares points of agreement on issues as fundamental as their support for Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, as well as their "refusal to join the U.S. sanctions against Russia unleashed as a result of the Ukrainian conflict," it added.

The Persian newspaper also highlighted that Venezuela has become the closest Latin American country to the Iranian nation due to bilateral cooperation that their presidents have cultivated for years.



"A year ago, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was in Tehran, where he signed agreements in areas such as agriculture, defense, tourism, energy, oil, and gas," HispanTV recalled, adding that the 2022 visit also included the definition of a 20-year strategic plan.

In the afternoon, the Miraflores Presidential Palace will offer the setting for a meeting between presidents Maduro and Raisi, who is traveling accompanied by a large political, economic, and scientific delegation.

Before leaving Tehran, the Persian leader said that his visit to Latin America will focus on those countries opposing an international order based on "unilateral hegemonic power."