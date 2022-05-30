Rains in Recife Leave 91 Brazilians Dead and 26 People Missing

Bolsonaro caused new controversy by saying that "unfortunately, these catastrophes happen," and trying to accuse Pernambuco governor of inability to respond to the problem.

Until Monday morning, the state of Pernambuco's Regional Command and Control Center has counted 91 citizens dead, 26 people missing and 4,875 homeless as a result of the rains in the Recife metropolitan region

The security forces, Civil Defense, Army and municipal institutions continue to work on rescue efforts at seven access points to the metropolitan region: Zumbi do Pacheco, Curado IV, Areeiro, Monte Verde/Ibura, Barro, Guabiraba, and Paratibe.

Over 230 firefighters from the states of Pernambuco, Paraiba, Minas Gerais, and Rio Grande do Norte work in the rescue operations. There are also police officers, municipal guards, soldiers from the army and navy, and employees from the Recife Urban Maintenance and Cleaning Company (EMLURB).

Due to the magnitude of the disaster, authorities are rescuing people and providing food in the affected areas through 6 aircraft belonging to the SDS Air Tactical Group and the Federal Highway Police.

The tweet reads, "Great tragedy: the Brazilian state of Pernambuco sinks under water. Landslides have destroyed several houses and there are 56 dead and 56 missing, so far."

“We are working with full force, mobilizing available resources, looking for professionals from various states with experience in landslide rescue, and seeking support for the affected areas by land, water, and air. We are looking for all the ways to mitigate the heavy rains' serious impacts,” said Humberto Freire, the Social Defense Secretary.

So far, 14 municipalities have declared a state of emergency: Recife, Olinda, Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Sao Jose da Coroa Grande, Moreno, Nazare, Macaparana, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Sao Vicente Ferrer, Paudalho, Paulista, Goiana, Timbauba, and Camaragibe.

