Rainfall Deficit Causes Major Drop in Lake Titicaca’s Level

Lake Titicaca is the highest navigable lake in the world, at almost 4 000 meters above sea level.

The National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (Senamhi) reported that Lake Titicaca, shared by Bolivia and Peru, dropped 97 centimeters in level due to the lack of rainfall in the highlands of La Paz, Bolivia.

"Lake Titicaca is being affected in its water level by global warming and climate change due to low rainfall directly from the main tributary rivers and evaporation of its waters," said Ana Luz Mendoza, Senamhi forecaster.

According to the official, if the lack of rainfall persists, water levels will continue to fall in the world's highest navigable lake, at almost 4 000 meters above sea level.

Noting that such a decline of the shared lake has rarely been experienced, Mendoza warned that it has a direct negative impact on aquatic fauna, birds, the populations settled around the lake and the populations' ecosystem.

Rivers in the Titicaca hydrographic region have flows well below normal.

Lucia Walper Márquez, head of Senamhi's Hydrology Department, referred to the "La Niña" phenomenon. "We are talking about three consecutive years of La Niña phenomenon, which has made water evaporation last longer and has caused this decrease today," Márquez told Sputnik Agency.

The official was positive about the situation. "In the next few days there will be a good water supply, which will allow a slight rise of at least six centimeters. In February and March there is rain forecast, and it is expected that they will return the water that was lost," said the official.

Several Bolivian regions have been affected by drought in the landlocked country. The country's main river basins are the Amazon, La Plata and the Altiplano.