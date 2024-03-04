Railway Workers Resume Strikes in Protest

Railway Workers do not feel identified or protected by the Deutsche Bahn

Railway workers in Germany announced on Monday new days of strike following unsuccessful talks with the national train operator Deutsche Bahn for better working conditions.

The Union of German Machinists (GDL) announced that on Wednesday the stoppages would be restarted to demand the reduction of working hours with full pay amid a national inflation.

In this sense, from 18:00 (local time) this Wednesday will begin the strike of goods workers and on Thursday will start the passenger from 02:00 (local time) with a duration of 35 hours.

GDL leader Claus Weselsky spoke about reducing the 38-hour system, "This strike will last in total 35 hours, 35 hours for everyone in the country to realize what we are talking about: the 35-hour week".

„Dass dieser Bahnvorstand unbelehrbar ist, muss nun jeder mitbekommen haben. Und dass dieser Bahnvorstand weiter so agieren kann, ist nicht zuletzt auch die Schuld der Politik und hier ganz konkret des Verkehrsministers!“

According to the trade union leader, the negotiations were halted due to the "indecent proposals" put forward by the Deutsche Bahn, which did not satisfy any demand only gave false relief.

In the words of the GDL, the proposals of the national train operator was a reduction of 37 hours per week, without a salary increase until 2026. The workers referred to this possible solution as a mockery and that only favors the employer and not the workers.

the director of Human Resources and Legal Affairs of Deutsche Bahn, Martin Seiler, stated on the proposals, "We are still prepared to find constructive but realistic solutions. However, the maximum requirements of the GDL are unrealizable and pose a huge threat to the rail system".