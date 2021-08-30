Raid at Brazilian Banks Kills Three, the City in Terror

The civil police detailed that two civil and one criminal died during the raid and three suspects were arrested. The residents were advised to remain at home since the explosive devices can be activated by heat or movement.

Criminals groups attacked three banks in the Brazilian town of Aracatuba, Sao Paulo state, killing at least three people and injuring another three, the civil police reported on Monday.

According to the authorities, over 20 people participated in the robbery, as they blocked roads with burning vehicles and placed explosions all over the city. The whole operation lasted two hours.

Meanwhile, in Brazil



Horror scenes in Araçatuba - Robbers tie hostages to their cars to use as human shields.



At dawn, a group of twenty male thugs, divided into ten vehicles, stormed this city in the state of Sao Paulo, attacking three bank branches. pic.twitter.com/8TKuEgi7X6 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 30, 2021

Social media flooded with the images of some hostages strapped to the top of getaway cars as attacking financial institutions and using hostages as human shields have become an often practice in Brazil.

