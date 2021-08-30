    • Live
Raid at Brazilian Banks Kills Three, the City in Terror

    Social media flooded with the images of some hostages strapped to the top of getaway cars being used as human shields by the criminals. | Photo: Twitter/ @mzuppy

Published 30 August 2021
Criminals groups attacked three banks in the Brazilian town of Aracatuba, Sao Paulo state, killing at least three people and injuring another three, the civil police reported on Monday.

According to the authorities, over 20 people participated in the robbery, as they blocked roads with burning vehicles and placed explosions all over the city. The whole operation lasted two hours.

Social media flooded with the images of some hostages strapped to the top of getaway cars as attacking financial institutions and using hostages as human shields have become an often practice in Brazil.

The civil police detailed that two civil and one criminal died during the raid and three suspects were arrested. The residents were advised to remain at home since heat or movement can activate the explosive devices.

Brazil Criminal groups Bank robbery

Prensa Latina, BBC
by teleSUR/esf-MS
