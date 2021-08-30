Raid at Brazilian Banks Kills Three, the City in Terror

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The civil police detailed that two civil and one criminal died during the raid and three suspects were arrested. The residents were advised to remain at home since the explosive devices can be activated by heat or movement.
Criminals groups attacked three banks in the Brazilian town of Aracatuba, Sao Paulo state, killing at least three people and injuring another three, the civil police reported on Monday.
Social media flooded with the images of some hostages strapped to the top of getaway cars as attacking financial institutions and using hostages as human shields have become an often practice in Brazil.
