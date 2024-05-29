Rafah Crossing Closure Deprives Palestinians From Health Care

The Israel-controlled crossing is the main conduit for humanitarian aid entering the Gaza strip.

On Wednesday, Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan denounced that there is no indication that Israel will open the Rafah crossing soon.

On May 6, Israel occupation forces launched a ground assault on Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing.

Besides being the only crossing between Gaza and Egypt, the Rafah crossing is also a main conduit for humanitarian aid entering Gaza, and an exit point for medical evacuees from the enclave.

"This is totally in the hands of the Israelis," Abu Ramadan said, stressing that Israel committed a crime against humanity in Gaza, regardless of the exact death toll.

This is Rasha. A Palestinian citizen of Israel. She’s a beauty shop owner in very north of Israel who couldn’t be further from Gaza in Majd al-Krum.



Her crime? A social media post expressing sadness and solidarity with Palestinians in Rafah after the tent massacre.



Via… pic.twitter.com/2D0U08bm95 — Rafael Shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) May 29, 2024

"What matters is that there is a crime against humanity. The situation does not change because it is one person or a million people dead. At the moment, people are deprived of almost all aspects of health services," he said.

"The closure of the Rafah crossing has aggravated the humanitarian crisis. This is complicating the picture," Abu Ramadan said, explaining that the closure cut the access for patients in Gaza to get health services.

"Those who cannot be treated in Gaza are forbidden from going to Egypt and somewhere else for the treatment they need. This is only a part of the situation," he added.

Since the Zionist offensive began on October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have killed 36,171 Palestinians, 75 percent of whom were women and children. Palestinian authorities estimate that at least 10,000 bodies remain under the rubble without having been recovered.