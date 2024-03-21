Racism Can No Longer Be Tolerated: Brazilian President Lula

"We must end structural racism that offends, strikes, and kills," he said in the presentation of a new plan to support Black youth.

On Thursday, Brazilian president Lula da Silva presented a new plan to support Black youth and described racism as a "scourge" that must be fought worldwide.

"We have to end structural racism that offends, strikes, and kills. Every day, Black people are victims of multiple human rights violations, which can no longer be tolerated," he said.

"It must be understood that we do not see a color when we see a Black person. We are seeing a human being with feelings and desires, a human being who wants to live with dignity and must be respected."

"At all times, somewhere in Brazil, there is someone suffering verbal or physical aggression solely because of their skin color. There is someone who is a victim of a stray bullet that almost always finds a black body in some poor community," Lula pointed out.

���� Lula anuncia R$ 665 mi para Plano Juventude Negra Viva



O Presidente Lula anuncia, nesta quinta (21), junto à ministra Anielle Franco, da Igualdade Racial, R$ 665 milhões em ações do Plano Juventude Negra Viva.



A solenidade ocorre em Ceilândia, no Distrito Federal. pic.twitter.com/yyrfcQ2xAq — Central da Política (@centralpolitcs) March 21, 2024

The text reads, "Lula announces R$665 million for the 'Viva Black Youth' Plan. On Thursday, President Lula announces, accompanied by Racial Equality Minister Anielle Franco, 665 million reais in actions for the "Viva Black Youth" Plan. The ceremony takes place in Ceilandia, in the Federal District."

"We cannot believe this is normal. We cannot be apathetic in the face of this extermination," the Brazilian president said, reiterating his desire for his country to have "more social justice, less inequality, and no form of discrimination."

To highlight that racism is a global problem, Lula da Silva mentioned Vinicius Junior, a Real Madrid player who was insulted because of his color despite "being one of the world's most important footballers and playing for one of the world's most important clubs."

"This happens in Spain, a country considered rich and civilized where racism still seems to linger in the minds of a white society, which has the fixed idea that white supremacy reigns and that Black people are second-class citizens."

Among the new public programs in support of Brazilian Black youth, Lula mentioned actions to promote greater inclusion in education, health, culture, sports, and security.

In Brazil, the majority of the poor and the majority of the prison population are Black people who face difficulties in accessing employment and education. Each year, they also represent 79 percent of the people murdered in this country.