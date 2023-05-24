'Queen Of Rock 'N' Roll' Tina Turner Dies At Age 83

"Tina Turner, the 'queen of rock 'n' roll,' died peacefully today at the age of 83."

A representative for singer Tina Turner said the renowned American-born rock vocalist died Wednesday at the age of 83 in Switzerland.

"Tina Turner, the 'queen of rock and roll,' passed away peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland," the spokesperson said.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and role model," her spokesman said. Turner, one of the greatest recording artists of all time, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

Beginning her career in the 1950s, she won six of her eight Grammy Awards in the 1980s with standout songs such as "Typical Male," "The Best," "Private Dancer" and "Better Be Good to Me."

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly.

She was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in the rural Tennessee community of Nutbush. She became a naturalized Swiss citizen a decade ago.

Guitarist Ike Turner gave her the stage name Tina Turner before the two married in Tijuana, Mexico in 1962. Tina was the lead vocalist of a group called the Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll divorced her husband in 1978. During her marriage, she suffered physical and psychological violence, which was documented in a 1993 Hollywood film starring Angela Bassett.

Turner's 1984 solo album "Private Dancer" became the most important album of her career and put her at the top of the charts. The Private Dancer album sold over 10 million copies. Throughout her career, Tina Turner sold more than 200 million records in total.