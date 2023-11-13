Qatar & Antigua and Barbuda Foster Ties in Sports and Education

Antigua's Minister of Education and Higher Education, Daryll Matthew, met with the Arab nation's Minister of Education and Higher Education, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi.

Authorities from Qatar and Antigua and Barbuda recently discussed ways to collaborate in education and sports, a step that is considered significant in strengthening ties between the two countries.

According to the Antigua Observer, Antigua's Minister of Education and Higher Education, Daryll Matthew, met with the Arab nation's Minister of Education and Higher Education, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, during the 42nd session of UNESCO's General Conference, held in France.

Praising Qatar's commitment in these areas and its impeccable organization of the 2022 World Cup, Matthew extended an invitation to work with the country on cricket-related initiatives, including the preparation of internships, training programs or other activities aimed at teams or schools.

He also proposed to welcome Qatari students by allowing them to spend part of their studies, potentially a semester or more, at the Antigua and Barbuda campus of the University of the West Indies.

Both officials cordially invited each other back to their respective nations to deepen their cooperation and build on the fruitful and promising working relationship established during the meeting.

This bilateral meeting marks a significant step in strengthening educational and sports ties between Antigua and Barbuda and Qatar, promoting cultural exchange, and fostering international cooperation.