Putin's Popularity on the Rise since Military Operation Began

On Friday, Russian Gen. Igor Konashenkov announced that his country's forces first struck Leopolis, a city that is closely tied to Ukrainian nationalists.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in a massive event at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, where over 200,000 people cheered him and showed their support for the special military operation in Ukraine.

"We see how heroically our guys behave and fight during this operation. It's been a long time since we enjoyed such unity," Putin said during the patriotic act.

He recalled that the military operation began on Feb. 24, the birthday of Admiral Fyodor Ushakov, who "during his brilliant military career did not lose a single battle. So it was then. So it is today. And so it will always be."

As he uttered those words, "civilians, young and old, and dressed in the colors of the national flag, smiled and waved, capturing the festivities on their mobile phones, some with their faces painted to show support for their country," the British outlet SkyNews reported.

"Flags with the letter Z, which has become a symbol of the Russian military, and a hashtag reading 'We don't abandon our own', were also being waved on the stadium floor - packed too with revellers," it added.

About 95 thousand people gathered at gala concert in Luzhniki stadium - Day of reunification of Crimea with Russiahttps://t.co/TgC7nnaY0B — @AlphaGeneration (@Alphatrader2015) March 18, 2022

According to a poll released today in Russia, President Putin's popularity has risen to 79.6 percent and citizen approval of his administration to 77.2 percent since the start of the special military operation.

On Friday, Gen. Igor Konashenkov announced that his country's forces first struck Leopolis, a city that is closely tied to Ukrainian nationalists. There, the Russians destroyed an aircraft parking lot at an airport repair facility. According to Ukrainian military sources, the missiles were probably launched from a Russian submarine located in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, the negotiators of both countries have reached some understandings regarding the neutral status of Ukraine, the Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said, adding that differences persist on the security guarantees that Ukraine requires in case it renounces to join to the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO).