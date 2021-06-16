Putin and Biden Meet for the First Time in Geneva

They are expected to discuss issues related to strategic stability, cybersecurity, economic cooperation, climate change, and the fight against COVID-19.

Accompanied by their foreign affairs ministers, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland.

At the start of the meeting, Putin stressed that the previous buildup of tensions in U.S.-Russian relations required a meeting at the highest level.

"I hope that our meeting will be productive," he said and thanked the U.S. President for his initiative to hold this meeting.

In his reply to those introductory words, Biden indicated that it is always better to meet face to face. He also anticipated his interest in determining what the mutual interests and disagreements are between the two countries.

According to the initial schedule, the first part of their meeting was supposed to last one hour and fifteen minutes but it took almost two hours.

During this time, Putin and Biden are expected to discuss issues related to the prospects of bilateral relations, strategic stability, cybersecurity, economic cooperation, climate change, the Arctic, and the fight against the coronavirus.

After a short break, the two leaders will enter into the second round of discussions in which five advisors from each country will participate.

In this part, Putin and Biden will discuss conflicts and crises in the Middle East, Syria, Libya, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine. They are also expected to address Iran's nuclear program and the pacification of Afghanistan.