Putin Urges Russian Police to Increase Crime Solving Rate

Russian police should significantly intensify work to increase the solving rate of crimes, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"This is one of your main tasks. The operating, investigative and all other units should concentrate efforts on it," Putin said at an annual meeting of senior officials of the Russian interior ministry.

Putin also urged the ministry to ensure the rule of law during investigations and operations, as well as harshly react to arbitrariness and forgery by police officers.

He demanded more attention be paid to cybercrimes, such as radical groups promoting criminal subcultures or inciting young people to commit crimes or even suicide.

Countering extremism remains a primary task for the ministry, although the number of extremist crimes committed decreased by more than half last year, Putin said.