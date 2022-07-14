Putin Takes Action Against Media Discrimination

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin signed a bill allowing the banning of foreign media outlets that restrict or ban Russian media abroad.

Under the law, the Prosecutor General and deputies are allowed to terminate correspondents' accreditation, revocation of registration or licenses, and closure of offices belonging to foreign media outlets operating in Russia.

The application scope of the law covers the adoption of measures against false information dissemination, smearing the Russian Armed Forces' performance, or disrespectful manifestations towards the Russian Federation's society, state, and official symbols.

Foreign media could also face suspension or ban in case of disseminating information that instigates arranging or taking part in unauthorized public events or calling for sanctions to be imposed on Russia and its citizens.

Now, the prosecutor general and deputies have the power to withdraw media registration or revoke licenses, in addition to the court. The revocation of the media outlet's registration would occur from the third recurrence onwards of violating the Russian regulations.

Good to see Russia pushing back.

Putin signs media discrimination tit-for-tat law.

The bill allows the prosecutor general to ban foreign outlets in response to restrictions against Russian media abroad. — Alan (@Alan39982121) July 14, 2022

The prosecutor general or deputy will request the media regulator, Roskomnadzor, to suspend the media outlet's activities for up to three months in case of a first infringement. A similar order of up to six months could be issued if recurrence occurs.

The legislation entails lifting the restriction by Roskomnadzor on the condition that the media outlet redress the wrong within a certain period of time.

RT and Sputnik have run into bans from Western countries following Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, rendering them inaccessible in the European Union. Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom have also joined in this hostile attitude, to which Russia has responded accordingly by blocking the websites of several Western state media.



