Putin Slams Sputnik V Ban, Signs Giant Manufacture Deal

Despite the attempts to block Sputnik V, the manufacturer announced a partnership with more than 20 companies in 13 countries on Wednesday, which aim to produce at least 800 million vaccines a year.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin rejected on Friday some countries' ban on Sputnik V, as they are prioritizing political interest instead of acknowledging the vaccine's effectiveness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let me remind you that the Russian vaccine is recognized as the safest and most effective. The effectiveness is over 96%. And according to our regulatory authorities, there are no deaths from the use of the vaccine," Putin said during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

BREAKING: Sputnik V announces key international production partners. More than 20 companies in 13 countries will produce enough #SputnikV to vaccinate 800 mln people per year. RDIF partners are joining the effort to win the fight against #COVID19. Together we are stronger! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/m4I6NZkB7B — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 4, 2021

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for use in more than 65 countries on five continents with over 3.2 billion people in total. The landmark partnership includes manufacturing deals with giant industries in India, China, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, and others.