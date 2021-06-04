    • Live
Putin Slams Sputnik V Ban, Signs Giant Manufacture Deal

    Putin meets foreign producers of the Sputnik V vaccine on June 4, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @KremlinRussia_E

Published 4 June 2021 (5 hours 46 minutes ago)
Opinion

Despite the attempts to block Sputnik V, the manufacturer announced a partnership with more than 20 companies in 13 countries on Wednesday, which aim to produce at least 800 million vaccines a year.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin rejected on Friday some countries' ban on Sputnik V, as they are prioritizing political interest instead of acknowledging the vaccine's effectiveness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let me remind you that the Russian vaccine is recognized as the safest and most effective. The effectiveness is over 96%. And according to our regulatory authorities, there are no deaths from the use of the vaccine," Putin said during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Despite the attempts to block Sputnik V, the manufacturer announced a partnership with more than 20 companies in 13 countries on Wednesday, which aim to produce at least 800 million vaccines a year.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for use in more than 65 countries on five continents with over 3.2 billion people in total. The landmark partnership includes manufacturing deals with giant industries in India, China, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, and others.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
