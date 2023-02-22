Putin Meets Top Chinese Foreign Policy Adviser Wang

The Chinese official presented him with a peace initiative, which calls to defend the territorial integrity of Russia and Ukraine and guarantee the cessation of hostilities.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met Wang Yi, the top foreign policy adviser for Chinese President Xi Jinping, to discuss a peace initiative proposed by this Asian country to solve the Ukrainian conflict.

Besides preserving the territorial integrity of both Russia and Ukraine, the proposal calls for the cessation of hostilities, opposing chemical weapons usage, and protecting nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

“We need to pay attention to all security concerns,” Wang said about Russia’s concern over the North Atlantic Organization (NATO) expansion towards its border and support to neo-Nazi movements in Ukraine.

"We back the strengthening of the world’s multipolarity and the democratization of international relations," the Chinese official said, recalling that his country’s relations with Russia do not go against third countries or admit pressure from other nations.

Last week, Wang informed the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the peace initiative during a bilateral meeting in Munich, Germany. Kuleba promised to consider this proposal, whose text he will study carefully. A few days before this, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken alleged that China plans to supply lethal weaponry to Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski rejected the Chinese backing to Russia but stressed that Pekin had never sent any weaponry of this kind to Moscow. "Cooperation between China and Russia is of great importance for the stability of the international situation," Putin stated, welcoming the invariably balanced stance of Beijing regarding the armed conflict in Ukraine.