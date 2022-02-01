Putin Hopes for a Solution on the Security Guarantees Matter

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his hopes for a solution to the problem of security guarantees.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that he expects the security guarantees' problem to reach a solution soon, requiring serious efforts.

"I hope we will ultimately find a solution. Although it will be quite hard to do, we are fully aware of that. But today, I am not ready to say what it can be," he said after talks with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Oban, expressing he hopes the dialogue on the matter continues.

Last December 17, the Russian FM issued a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States about the crisis around Ukraine and a draft agreement for Russia's security and NATO member states.

The proposal included guarantees about NATO's non-enlargement eastward, as well as the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, and the non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, such as nuclear ones. Both parts have had several summits in various formats but no agreements arrangement has been announced yet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that his government was analyzing the US and NATO responses to his security requests in Ukraine, but that it was evident that the Kremlin's key grievances "had been neglected." https://t.co/1vEVEZGCBJ — SS. Azugbene (@SSAzugbene) February 1, 2022

The U.S. and NATO released a written response to Russia on January 26 on Moscow's security guarantees demanded from Washington and Brussels, which did not satisfy Russia's expectations.

The U.S. counterpart asked for the documents not to be publically released, even though the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg disclosed their basic provisions.

The statements indicated that the West had not made concessions to Russia considered critical but pointed to further negotiations.