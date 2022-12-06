Putin Convenes Russian Security Council After Airfields Attacks

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said authorities are taking "additional measures" to protect oil infrastructure in the south of the country.

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin convened the Security Council after the Ukrainian drone attacks against strategic aviation airfields on Russian territory.

"On the agenda of the day we have the discussion of issues related to the guarantee of the internal security of the State," Putin said at the beginning of the meeting.

On Monday, Ukrainian drones attacked two airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions, killing three servicemen and wounding four soldiers.

These attacks were the most daring and the deepest into Russian territory carried out by the Ukrainian Army since the start of the special military operation in February. The Russian Defense Ministry accused Kyiv of launching "terrorist attacks" against targets on its territory.

Fire in Khalino, Kursk region, Russia after a drone attack by the Kyiv regime.

On Tuesday, the Briansk region was also attacked with drones, which produced an explosion in the Slava factory a few meters from fuel tanks. A similar event happened in Kursk where a drone strike caused a fire in a fuel depot.

In October, Putin decreed "medium level of reaction" in Crimea and Belgorod, Briansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov, which are Russian regions that border Ukraine. This week's attacks, however, showed a lack of foresight.

