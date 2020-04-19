Putin Assures Russians that COVID-19 Situation is Under Control

With 6,060 new cases reported in one day, Russia reached 42,853 positive cases for the coronavirus, including 361 deaths as of this Sunday.

President Vladimir Putin assured on Sunday that the situation regarding the new COVID-19 virus in Russia is under control, and he was convinced that the European nation will successfully pass this test.

"All levels of power work at a good pace, in an organized and responsible manner. The situation is under total control. Our entire society is united in the face of a common threat," he said in a video message broadcast this Sunday by the Kremlin.

In his congratulatory message to Orthodox worshippers, the Russian leader called the restrictions that accompany the celebration of Orthodox Easter "necessary" due to the spread of the coronavirus.

He assured that Russia has a healthy and strong economy, scientific capabilities and excellent health professionals.

"We carefully analyze the experience of other countries, we actively cooperate with our foreign friends and colleagues, we are aware of what is happening, we see the risks, we know how to act before each change in the situation and we are doing what is necessary, working to anticipate ourselves", he claimed.

The vast resources needed to protect lives and health, as well as to support the economy, are available, Putin said, and are used wisely depending on the development of the situation, first of all to help families more vulnerable.

The operational center for the control and monitoring of the coronavirus situation indicated that "about 43 percent of the new cases were detected as active and showed no clinical symptoms of the disease."

More than 1.9 million tests of Covid-19 have been done so far in Russia, where some 132,000 people remain under observation for the risk of being infected, according to the consumer protection office, Rospotrebnadzor.