Putin Asks Macron to Stop Western Arms Shipments

The Russian leader confirmed that his country has always remained open to dialogue with Kyiv despite the Ukrainian government's “incoherent actions.”

During a telephone conversation on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin confirmed to his French counterpart that Russian forces were respecting the agreement reached with United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres for the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal factory.

“Attention has been drawn to the negligence of the member countries of the European Union in the face of the crimes committed by Ukrainian fighters and the massive shelling of villages in Donbass,” the Kremlin said of the Putin-Macron conversation.

"It was pointed out that the West could contribute to ending these atrocities by exerting the necessary influence on the Kyiv authorities and stopping their arms deliveries to Ukraine," it added.

Putin confirmed that Russia remains open to dialogue with Kyiv despite the fact that the Ukrainian government has maintained “incoherent actions” and is not “prepared for in-depth work.”

Another group of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine laid down their arms and surrendered to the forces of the NM LNR



During the phone call, Macron emphasized "the extreme gravity of the consequences of the war of aggression waged by Russia," according to a press release from the French Presidency.

The European leader also "expressed his deep concern for Mariupol and the situation in Donbass, and called on Russia to allow the evacuations of the Azovstal factory to continue."

Finally, Macron asked Putin to "lift the Russian blockade on Ukrainian food exports through the Black Sea in view of its consequences on world food security."