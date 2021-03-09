    • Live
News > Spain

Puidgemont, a Face of Catalan Independence, Loses Immunity

  • "Today is a sad day for Europe, the former Catalan president said upon the announcement on March 9, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/@stocknewsusa

Published 9 March 2021 (2 hours 31 minutes ago)
Opinion

Madrid has sentenced other politicians involved in the 2017 independence referendum to up to 13 years in jail as the government deems the independence claim unconstitutional.

The European Parliament approved on Tuesday to cancel the immunity of former Catalan president  Carles Puigdemont which could facilitate its extradition to Spain to be prosecuted.

RELATED:

Socialists and Republican Left Tied in Catalonia

The lawmakers also voted to lift immunity on Antoni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, Puidgemont's ministers of health and education respectively. This after the three traveled to Belgium to avoid prosecution in Spain following the 2017 independence referendum.

"Today is a sad day for Europe. The vote on waiving immunity for. @KRLS @toni_comin e @ClaraPonsati is scandalous and damages the independence and credibility of the European Parliament. Spain's judicial vendetta has to be stopped #Catalonia."

"An MEP can't use their position to avoid justice in their home country and demonstrates the solidity of the Spanish judicial system," said Spain’s foreign Minister Arancha González Laya.

However, the three former officials already said that they would appeal the decision to the European Court of Justice. Madrid has sentenced other politicians involved in the 2017 independence referendum to up to 13 years in jail as the government deems the independence claim unconstitutional.

 
 

