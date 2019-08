The decision of the Supreme court now leaves the secretary of Justice, Wanda Vázquez, as the new governor.

Puerto Rico's Supreme Court unanimously ruled Wednesday that Law 7 by which Pedro Pierluisi was sworn in as governor is unconstitutional, determining that Pierluisi's assuming of the position is now canceled.

