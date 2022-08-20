Puentes de Amor Prepares New Donation for Cuban Hospitals

Puentes de Amor and other organizations such as Codepink to fight against the iron economic blockade imposed by Washington on Cuban families.

The solidarity project Puentes de Amor, based in the United States, delivered 500 kilograms of powdered milk and other supplies to hospitals in Cuba and today is preparing another donation for health institutions in Matanzas.

It is a joint effort of Puentes de Amor and other organizations such as Codepink to fight against the iron economic blockade imposed by Washington on Cuban families, said the leader of the movement, Cuban-American Carlos Lazo in exclusive statements to Prensa Latina.

According to Lazo, they have collected 50 thousand dollars to deliver a new load of necessary items for those affected by the great fire in fuel depots in the western Cuban province of Matanzas.

#Cuba | The city of Matanzas paid funeral honors for 14 firefighters who died in early August fighting the fire at the supertanker base. https://t.co/6BNJMr7bP2 pic.twitter.com/yfRIxbAyYy — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 19, 2022

The day before, the activist delivered 910 kg of powdered milk and hundreds of intravenous devices to the Faustino Pérez hospital in Matanzas.

They also took another shipment of milk products to the pediatric hospital in Holguín, in eastern Cuba.

After the incident in the Matanzas industrial zone, Puentes de Amor expressed its solidarity with Cuba in view of the human and material losses, while urging the White House to lift the blockade imposed on the Caribbean nation.