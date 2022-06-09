Puebla Group Rejects Exclusions at the Summit of the Americas

The exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela is due to ideological reasons and contradicts the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of States.

On Wednesday, the Puebla Group ratified its rejection of the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the 2022 Summit of the Americas, which takes place from June 6 to 10 in Los Angeles, California.

"The Puebla Group expresses its concern about the development of the Summit of the Americas," this organization of progressive Latin American intellectuals and politicians said, rejecting the actions promoted by Washington against these three nations.

The exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela is due to ideological reasons and contradicts the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of States. For this reason, the Puebla Group endorsed the legitimate decision of some Latin American countries not to attend the U.S.-controlled meeting in solidarity with the excluded governments.

The Puebla group also highlighted the defense of the need for inclusion made by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who currently represents the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The community marches towards Biden’s Summit of the Americas in protest of U.S imperialist policies. @UniondelBarrio @Blacks4Peace pic.twitter.com/Z9Y76LrhNK — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 9, 2022

“President Joe Biden should take advantage of the Summit to renew the commitments made by the Obama administration in other Summits as well as his own commitments related to the normalization of relations with Cuba, support for democratic dialogue in Venezuela, and the facilitation of migrations. from Central America,” the puebla group said.

“In addition, we ask President Biden to help prevent the abundant trafficking of weapons from the United States to Latin American cartels and mafias.”

Among the Latin American presidents who will not attend the Los Angeles meeting are Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Mexico), Luis Arce (Bolivia), and Xiomara Castro (Honduras).