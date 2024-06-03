Puebla Group Congratulates Candidate Claudia Sheinbaum

Also members of the association, met with the candidta to express their congratulations and accompany her in the elections.

On Monday, on the eve of the official results of the Presidential Elections in Mexico, Puebla Group congratulated, through social networks, the winner for first counts, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Also members of the association, met with the candidta to express their congratulations and accompany her in the elections, such was the case of the Bolivian Former President, Evo Morales, the former Argentine president Alberto Fernández and the founder of the group of Puebla, Marco Enriquez-Ominami.

In his X account, former president Evo Morales Ayma wrote: "A nice meeting with the newly elected president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. As always, she was very humble and committed. We share the joy of his triumph with Alberto Fernandez, Marco Enriquez-Ominami, Mario Delgado, president of Morena, Alberto Anaya, president of the PT and others. Claudia is Latin America. Thanks to Brother AMLO for being the moral reserve of humanity".

On the other hand, Enriquez-Ominami said, "In Mexico, change won over those who wanted to return to the past. Congratulations to the Mexican people and the first President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum".

Un lindo encuentro con la flamante presidenta electa de México, @Claudiashein. Como siempre, ella muy humilde y con mucho compromiso.



— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) June 3, 2024

Officially, the Puebla Group expressed its best wishes saying, "A historic day for democracy in this country, with the largest electoral process of all its times and with the election, for the first time, of a woman as president".

Sheinbaum, of the MORENA party, leads the elections with 57.7% of the vote, being declared the winner of the elections at the quick count stage.