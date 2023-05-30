Public Admin Employees Begin Two-Week Strike in Lebanon

"...approximately 90 percent of the workforce demonstrated in favor of the strike..."

On Monday, According to a report from L'Orient Today, personnel within the public administration employees in Lebanon instigated a two-week work stoppage, citing requests for improved compensation and transportation remuneration.

According to Ibrahim Nahal, a representative of the League of Public Administration Employees, approximately 90 percent of the workforce demonstrated in favor of the strike in the northern city of Tripoli.

Furthermore, throughout the remaining regions of the country a great number of employees participated in the movement

The main demands proffered by the employees include a raise in transportation allowances, improved healthcare coverage, and higher wages.

Employees of the public sector who are remunerated solely in Lebanese currency have been confronted with a reduction in the value of their wages due to the severe economic crisis that has persisted for more than three years in the nation.

According to official statements, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and league representatives held a meeting several weeks ago with the purpose of discussing the matter; however, it failed to reach a resolution.

Lebanon is currently impacted by hyperinflation, which has been brought forth by a sustained economic crisis that originated at the end of 2019.