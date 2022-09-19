Protocol for Peace on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Border

The two nations signed a protocol concerning a peaceful resolution of the situation on the border.

The head of Kyrgyzstan's National Security Committee, Kamchybek Tashiyev, said Monday, "I signed it for the Kyrgyz side and the chairman of Tajikistan's National Security Committee, Saimumim Yatimov, signed it for the Tajik side," according to the Kyrgyz agency Turmush.

The Kyrgyz security chief said that the main objective of the protocol "is to stabilize the situation and establish peace between the two countries, and to take measures to resolve the situation."

As for the situation in the Batken region, the official said it is becoming more stable. The Kyrgyz border guard service has reported no new incidents since September 18.

On September 14 and 16, several armed clashes with artillery and heavy weapons took place along the border. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire as of 16H00 local time on September 16, but the following day they accused each other of violating the truce.

As much of the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is not demarcated, there are disputes over land use and water resources, with frequent clashes between border guards.

Last Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held separate phone calls with the two heads of the former Soviet republics. According to the Kremlin, Putin offered Russia's assistance in ensuring stability on the border and preventing further escalation of violence.